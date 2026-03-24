SLCCSA elections: Meet the 2026–27 candidates

Voting is underway for the 2026–27 Salt Lake Community College Student Association. Students can cast their vote until March 26 at 5 p.m. via Campus Groups.

This year’s ballot includes one candidate for SLCCSA president and two candidates for vice president of Academic Pathways.

Find out more about the candidates below.

SLCCSA Vice President for Academic Pathways

Reitumetse Tsekelele

Reitumetse Tsekelele is a first-year pre-health student who stays engaged in campus life through various clubs, including K-pop, choir and the Student Nursing Association.

After serving as a cohort representative in South Africa, she noticed a difference at Salt Lake Community College and believes “there should be a visible representative in every classroom” to make sure students’ needs are met.

She hopes students see her as both a teammate and an advocate. One of her goals is to make sure students are aware of the resources available to them.

“I think it’s important to know that you’re paying for quality education and that you’re truly receiving it,” she said. “SLCC does a great job at having so many opportunities for students to feel academically supported and I think so many people still don’t know this.”

Fun fact: “I actually wanted to be a panda expert before somehow ending up with a biomedical science degree and now being in America … with no pandas.”

Watch Tsekelele’s campaign video.

Danolah Ismael

Danolah Ismael, the current vice president for Academic Pathways, is running to keep her seat. In her campaign video, she says she will continue working to ensure students are more involved in decisions that directly impact them.

“Students deserve to be informed, concerned, consulted and involved when academic policies and structures are being discussed,” Ismael said. “At the end of the day, I care about this because college can already be challenging.”

View Ismael’s campaign video.

SLCCSA President

Symbrei Wamsley, unopposed

Symbrei Wamsley is running for SLCCSA President. In her campaign video, Wamsley says her former role on the SLCCSA Equality and Representation Board has helped her build connections with administration and faculty.

“Vote me for student advocacy, for visibility of resources, transparency of decisions and empowerment through student representation.”

Wamsley said the current SLCCSA president and Executive Council have been rolling out the RACI model — a way to clarify who’s responsible, accountable, consulted and informed in campus decisions.

“As SLCCSA President, I plan on using this model to continue shared decision-making in addition to defining student advocacy.”

Watch Wamsley’s campaign video.