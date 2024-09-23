Behind the scenes of Utah’s 2024 gubernatorial debate

Moments before the first and only scheduled Utah gubernatorial debate of the 2024 election, challengers Rep. Brian King and J. Robert Latham took time to prepare with their respective teams at Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus on Sept. 11.

A calm atmosphere resonated from each team’s room prior to the event. King, a Democrat, said he had been anticipating the debate with Latham, a Libertarian party member, and incumbent Republican Gov. Spencer Cox for some time.

“I’m looking forward to this,” King said. “It’s an opportunity to introduce me to Utahns, let them know who I am, what my values are.”

Who is Rep. Brian King?

King detailed the challenge in achieving notoriety when he’s not the incumbent candidate – even though he has served in the Utah State Legislature since 2008.

“This is the best opportunity we’ll have in this campaign to get the word out,” King added.

Describing how the Sept. 11 debate presented the first opportunity he’s had to differentiate himself from his opponents in the race, King credited his campaign team and his spouse for preparing topics that he would focus on.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and energy into making sure we are effective in conveying what it is that I believe in and stand for to the people. In the state of Utah, that’s what they need to hear,” King said.

Before the debate officially began, King spoke to The Globe about some of the issues he intended to cover during his time on stage in the Grand Theatre, the historic venue where the three candidates would spar.

King first mentioned Amendment D – specifically how the Utah Legislature failed to provide transparency on an amendment which asks Utahns to affirm the right of lawmakers to change and repeal citizen-led ballot initiatives.

“This is a power grab; it does not reflect well on the Legislature,” he said.

“The way it is being sold to the people of the state of Utah is nothing short of deceptive, and it makes me angry,” King added before describing the lawmakers’ actions as “abusive” and akin to “gaslighting.”

King said he dislikes using those terms to describe the actions of the Legislature but indicated that it was the current reality.

J. Robert Latham

Meanwhile, the room for attorney and Libertarian candidate Robert Latham held not only an atmosphere of calmness, but also excitement.

Latham’s debate team reviewed debate notes and strategies while listening to the candidate practice his closing statement, which included that he was a former adjunct professor of political science at SLCC.

During the debate, Latham addressed the common vision of what Utahns could experience by electing a Libertarian governor.

“Last year, Argentinians elected a Libertarian president, and this year, the people and economy are flourishing. We can have that same peaceful and positive outcome in Utah,” Latham said, later stating that Libertarians fight for liberty and oppose state-sponsored aggression.

Although Latham said he was invited with only short notice, he expressed excitement over his presence in the debate.

“It was a pleasant surprise, but we were only aware for the past three, four days,” Latham said. “It’s obviously historic for a non-incumbent party candidate to be invited to a statewide debate in Utah.”

Latham also remarked on how the debate presented him with the opportunity to teach SLCC students as well as Utah voters the characteristics of a “liberty minded” approach to public policy problems.

Discussing the findings of a Utah Foundation survey, Latham said that he feels Libertarians are “well poised” to take on the main concerns of Utahns such as “government overreach, politicians not listening, political partisanship and housing.”

Regarding his experience as an attorney, Latham discussed his passion for being a family defender – in particular, how the foster system and family rights do not get enough attention.

Referring to it as “state-sponsored trafficking,” Latham outlined reforms he would like to see in Utah, such as the Family Miranda Law that is being considered in some states. Under such a law, child protective investigators would be required to read out rights and information to families and caretakers who are being investigated prior to protective contact.

As for Amendment D, Latham has gone on record that he will be “voting no,” calling it a “misrepresented” attempt in showing what the amendment should have done.

Latham expressed hope that his presence at the debate would allow Utahns to be “open to the idea” of voting Libertarian.

“A lot of this is just raising awareness and [boosting] the number[s] we already have, from the 6% that we got to qualify for this debate and to get closer to that 20%,” Latham said.

Latham said he believes that most Utahns might not realize their views are that of a Libertarian and that Utah is already liberty minded. He said his hope is that more people will connect their worldviews with the movement and said that the “liberty movement” is much bigger than the Libertarian party.

Comments after the debate

After the debate, Ben Amundsen, an SLCC grad and a University of Utah student majoring in political science, discussed his mixed feelings for the Republican governor and his party.

“I have a great respect for Governor Cox and his bipartisan efforts,” Amundsen said. “I worked in the Legislature and see their ability to compromise on a lot of issues when they don’t have to. So, for that I do respect him. I do have concerns over the Republican party’s right-wing leanings and seems it is only getting worse.”

Amundsen also talked about the effectiveness and challenges of third-party candidates in the current political system.

“It brings a certain perspective to the table,” Amundsen said. “They’re able to ask questions that need to be asked. I don’t take many third-party candidates very seriously because of the structure of our political system. It doesn’t benefit them. Perhaps that should change but I just don’t think it will.”

Regarding the debate being hosted in the Grand Theatre, Amundsen said he was excited about the chance to attend.

“It was awesome to be invited. It is a pretty open environment. I saw tons of different people and that is a very good thing,” Amundsen said.

Tami Anderson, an IT trainer at SLCC’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus, said the debate did not solidify her decision on who to vote for. She commented that she still feels the need to do more homework on the candidates.

“I’m all for third-party candidates. There were some things that were said that I’m not sure how I feel. Now I have to go do more research,” Anderson explained.

Anderson said she appreciated being able to attend the debate and was proud the debate was held at the Grand.

“I love that it was at SLCC,” Anderson said. “I try to be involved but it isn’t always available. But having it here meant that we got notified that we can go do this and I thought that was fantastic.”

“I appreciate the support we were given to go,” she added. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to come, even if I’m not sure who I will vote for.”

Many attendees from the Libertarian party expressed excitement at seeing their candidate being represented, calling it “refreshing.” Tyson Reese, a registered Libertarian, said he thinks that Latham is a fresh voice among the political parties in Utah.

“I think that a lot of time we see the same two school of thoughts and a lot of them are proposing almost virtually the same solutions,” Reese said, adding that Latham seems to come from a “new school of thought,” and that his ideas could bring a freshness and new outlook for solutions.

Regarding his attendance at the debate, Reese said, “Frankly, the state impacts my life more. I’m out here because I care about the state and want to pay attention to the details.”

The Sept. 11 gubernatorial debate was the first of seven debates planned for general elections this November. Visit the Utah Debate Commission for upcoming dates and times.

The citizens of Utah will have a chance to vote for their governor of choice on Nov. 5.