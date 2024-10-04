International students at Utah Tech University share thoughts on voting, 2024 election

This story is published as part of U.S. Democracy Day and the Utah College Media Collaborative, a cross-campus project bringing together emerging journalists from Salt Lake Community College, the University of Utah, Utah State University and Utah Tech University.

Across the United States, most international students will not be among the lines that will be formed at voting stations in November, in anticipation of who will be named the next president.

There are over 1 million international students in the United States, and at Utah Tech University (UTU), which is located in St. George, Utah, there are around 180 international students. This is a portion of the population that will not be voting but will be just as affected by the upcoming election’s outcome.

Most international students are temporary residents, which makes them ineligible to vote. In order to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, meet your state’s residency requirements, be 18 years or older and be registered to vote. The process of becoming a U.S. citizen is often too time-consuming for international students within the period they will be a student; therefore, voting is not an option.

Leonardo Mendez Iporre, a junior finance major at UTU who is from Bolivia, said both citizens and noncitizens are affected by the upcoming election due to policies and taxes. Mendez Iporre said he thinks it’s important to vote but added that it is important to go through the process to have the right to vote. He said he feels he would be disrespectful to America if he could vote because it is not his country yet.

“However, if you went through the process … and are here contributing to a better future in America, then you should have a say because it also became your country,” Mendez Iporre said.

Regardless of not being able to vote, Mendez Iporre is finding other ways to be involved in the election by paying attention to the news, making informed decisions and spreading awareness of voting.

“If you really want to spread awareness, it is just listening to people and putting out your arguments. If you have solid arguments, they should be enough to spread your ideas,” Mendez Iporre said.

Samuel Tschumi, a sophomore at UTU majoring in biology who is originally from Switzerland, is on the same page as Mendez Iporre. He said that only once citizenship is gained should international students be allowed to vote. Additionally, Tschumi said that it is “crazy” how much politics divides friends and family.

“I feel like it’s kind of sad that only two parties are represented in American elections because I feel like it’s what divides the nation, the fact that they have to pick a side,” Tschumi said.

Tschumi said he believes he does not have enough background information to make an informed decision even if he could vote. Therefore, he is not too involved in the upcoming election aside from observing it.

“It’s more something to gain citizenship and then get the right to vote than allowing international students to vote,” Tschumi said. “We are here for a short time, most of us, and so even if we have our opinion, I don’t think it’s going to impact the United States.”

Ives Hong, a junior at UTU majoring in psychology who is originally from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, said he understands the perspective around noncitizens being unable to vote. However, with plans to become a citizen in the future, Hong said he feels he should be able to vote.

“I’m under the same constitution as any American walking around, like any of my colleagues or any of my friends,” Hong said. “Come election year, if I’m planning on being here, I should have the right to have some sort of say in America’s vote.”

Hong said this election will affect more than just American citizens, which is something that needs to be reflected upon.

“We need to reconsider that America is a big entity around the world, not just within the lands of America. I’m from Vietnam, and America’s decisions affect Vietnam, many other Asian countries [and] countries everywhere,” Hong said.

Hong also said he feels the same as many Americans right now because there is a lot at stake during this election. Since he can’t vote, Hong said he is still participating in the election through his freedom of speech, which he expressed by talking about the government and the upcoming election.

Noa Jaguenaud-Tachet, a sophomore at UTU majoring in exercise science who is originally from France, said one of the main differences from France is that people in the U.S. are not afraid to state their opinions. Jaguenaud-Tachet said he has only been in the U.S. for about a year. Due to this, he said he is not fully involved in the election because he does not know enough information for either side. He also said people need a lot of knowledge about politics from both parties before they vote.

“I feel like sometimes [citizens] can be a little bit blind about all of this,” Jaguenaud-Tachet said. “It’s the same case in every country. People have strong opinions, but what do they really know?”

Linda Kujat, a senior at UTU majoring in business who is originally from Germany, also said it’s important for voters to be informed on what they are voting on. While Kujat said she would like to be able to vote, she doesn’t think it’s the right decision since many international students leave within a few years to return to their home country. Despite this, Kujat said she encourages anyone in her home country as well as the U.S. to vote.

“I feel if you don’t vote, then you just leave it up [to] all the other people,” Kujat said. “Even if you have a small [political] direction, just vote.”

Before taking a stance to cast a vote, many say it is important to make sure time is taken to properly make an informed decision. Part of this is listening to the perspectives of others, including those not able to vote like international students.

“I think the government, the American government, is missing out on the say of a very small but important population living in America currently, which are legal immigrants,” Hong said.

Alyssa Bayles reported and wrote this story as a journalism student with Utah Tech University’s Sun News Daily. Her article is published as part of the Utah College Media Collaborative, a statewide project in partnership with Amplify Utah.