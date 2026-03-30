SLCC students face stress, tight schedules after spring break

Salt Lake Community College students are returning to class after spring break and transitioning back to busy schedules after a week meant for rest and recharge.

Many students described feeling a mix of relaxation and responsibility during the break, with some saying the time off felt too short as they managed school, work and personal commitments. Now back on campus, students report challenges adjusting to packed schedules and staying motivated as they prepare for the final stretch of the semester.

Hung Nguyen, an environmental and sustainability studies major, said his break included both responsibilities and time to unwind.

“During my spring break, I did a decent amount,” Nguyen said. “I still had work and had to go to the gym, but I climbed a bit as well and went to the hot springs with some friends. [I] still had some homework to do, but overall, just used it to relax or do things I enjoyed.”

Despite that balance, Nguyen said the break was not long enough.

“I felt like I could’ve used a longer break, or maybe if I didn’t have work, it would’ve been enough,” he said. “But it definitely did go by too quickly.”

For Nguyen, returning to campus has meant jumping right back into a demanding routine.

“I think the hardest part about getting back from break is being busy pretty much every day,” Nguyen said. “The only day I have fully free is Sunday, which kinda sucks.”

Mel Gam, an interior design major, shared a similar experience describing the break as necessary, but too short.

“I did rest, because I was about to burn out, but I also tried to recover the balance between personal care, college and work,” Gam said. “But I mostly went to dance classes.”

Gam said the break did little to ease the pressure of an already demanding semester.

“I’d say the hardest part was the drastic change from my routine because on spring break, I could manage my own time,” Gam said. “But this week I had to reorganize my schedule in order to reincorporate my responsibilities of having two jobs and being a full-time student.”

SLCC students are not alone

These experiences reflect broader national trends. According to a recent survey of college students, more than half reported feeling overwhelmed by their workload during the academic year. This is evident as students prepare for end-of-semester deadlines.

“I am most concerned about the final projects that I have to work on because it is time-consuming, and my schedule feels so packed during the week,” Gam said.

Nguyen echoed that concern, focusing on how to stay on track despite low motivation.

“I’m worried about just getting my classes done and keeping myself busy,” he said. “Some days, I wanna be lazy, but I gotta keep working towards my goals.”

As students navigate the transition back to coursework, resources like the Center for Health & Counseling offer support to help students minimize stress and get through the final weeks of the semester.