SLCC international student navigates studying in the U.S.

Chan Phall arrived in Utah from Cambodia in December 2023 to study construction management at Salt Lake Community College. She said she expected challenging coursework and new opportunities, but what she didn’t expect was the constant stress of managing language barriers, heavier course loads and strict visa requirements far from home.

Phall said the transition into the U.S. education system was far more challenging than expected.

“There’s a lot of work to do, especially when you have to adapt to a new system, a new language and everything,” Phall said. “Your determination is higher than that of people who are already here.”

International students follow strict federal visa rules while adjusting to a new education system and paying non-resident tuition while studying. These requirements can affect how students plan their classes, handle stress, or seek campus support, often making their college experience different from domestic students.

To keep up with her workload, Phall said self-studying became essential, she described it as “double studying,” where she would study in class, then spent extra time getting more information from other resources, she pointed to tutoring centers and libraries as critical supports.

Phall said communication challenges and unfamiliar teaching styles added to the pressure.

“Number one is the language barrier,” Phall said. “The second, I would say … the education system and also the demanding coursework.”

She said visa requirements influenced both financial and academic decisions.

“I overloaded myself with the courses,” Phall said. “Some semesters, I had to take more than 12 credits, like 16 to 18, because it’s the same price.”

International students are also charged a $125 administrative fee per semester, adding another expense to Phall’s budget.

Learning to adapt

Despite the challenges, Phall described studying far from home as transformative.

“Coming to the United States helped me become more independent, patient, resilient and confident,” Phall said. “It has prepared me to be more adaptable and ready for a professional career.”

Phall encourages new international students to stay patient and seek help early.

“Do not be afraid to ask questions,” Phall said. “Everything takes time.”

Finding campus resources

When the stress became overwhelming, Phall said the International Student Services office was the first place she turned to.

“They [student services] can guide me to do things the right way, like follow the right pathway, so I don’t mess up with the visa rules …” Phall said. “So, I would say the International office is the most important place for every international student.”

Phall said she also leaned on her professors and the Center for Health and Counseling, especially during her first year.

“When I feel overwhelmed, I go to talk with my advisor or my professor,” Phall said. “I also went to see a health counselor, and he … advised me, he asked me questions.”

Students seeking services, updates, and event information can visit the SLCC’s International Student Services website or follow them on Instagram.