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Home Arts and Entertainment Film Staff picks: The Globe’s Halloween watchlist

Staff picks: The Globe’s Halloween watchlist

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Victor looking at corpse bride while playing piano
Victor Van Dort plays a Harryhausen piano with the corpse bride in a scene from Tim Burton’s 2005 film “The Corpse Bride.” (Warner Bros.)

Along with the tricks and treats, Halloween brings an iconic lineup of seasonal movies and TV specials. Globe staffers picked their favorites. Whether you’re looking for cozy nostalgia or heart-pounding jump-scares, this list has you covered.

Share your go-to Halloween watch in the comment section.

Amie Schaeffer, editor-in-chief: Studio 666

This is a silly, campy alternative to the usual creepy movie lineup. It’s filled with Foo Fighter humor, over-the-top acting and buckets of fake blood. Keep in mind — it’s rated R for a reason.

Mansour Yarow, assistant editor: Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Night of the Living Dead is such a classic. It is one of the first zombie movies. It has such a good plot and gives authentic, zombie movie vibes. I love watching it on a chilly night in October with a cup of hot cocoa and some popcorn.

Dayanna Alejandra Pérez Ortiz, assignment/digital editor: Hotel Transylvania

I’m not really into horror movies! However, I love kids’ movies, and I really enjoyed this funny one, too. I love how different characters are introduced in this movie; it reminds me of Monster High, and I love seeing them all together in one movie, with different powers and abilities that make them stand out.

Anna Schaeffer, copy editor: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

I love this because it is just cozy, nostalgic and simple.

Billie Martinez, photographer/content creator: Monster House

It’s so funny, and it has so many one-liners I can quote year-round. The story, animation and script will go down in history.

Jozie Benet-Larsen, staff writer: Halloweentown

The Halloweentown movies are some of my all-time favorites; they make it feel like the Halloween I knew as a kid.

Saria Harris, photographer: The Crow by Alex Proyas

I would watch this movie with my sister every year. It was dark and edgy, but I loved the performances and story behind the characters.

Violet Stocking, photographer: The Corpse Bride

It is a beautiful story about letting go of painful moments in the past and moving forward in peace. The animation and music are also very fun!

Alison Arndt-Wild, advisor: Scream

It’s a classic that makes fun of the genre while also featuring the scares and mystery that make scary movies great.

Rachel Aubrey, advisor: Hocus Pocus

It’s a nod to my childhood; I grew up wanting to be a Sanderson sister.

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