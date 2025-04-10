Globe staffers recognize their women heroes

Globe staffers reflect on their women heroes to observe Women’s History Month.

Gerardo Galvez-Zamora

Digital editor Gerardo Galvez–Zamora said that his mom has always set a good example for him.

“She’s always inspired me to be who I am and pushed me to be a hard worker and pursue whatever I want,” shared Galvez-Zamora. “She’s always been so supportive, so I’d say my mom is my number one hero.”

Delaney Barnard

Delaney Barnard would choose her grandmother on her dad’s side as her hero because “she picks up everything and offers her heart to anyone.”

“She’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet. She is already retired, and she just still picks up all the work that everybody doesn’t want to do,” said Barnard.

Ash Orduna

Editor-in-chief Ash Orduna’s top woman hero will always be her older sister.

“She’s always been inspiring. She’s very curious. She was everything.”

Orduna also looks up to Lilly Singh, a YouTuber and television host.

“She was a YouTuber I used to watch when I was younger, and seeing her growth has just been crazy. She’s become such a big activist,” said Orduna. “She also reminds me a lot of my sister. They’re very amazing people and important women in my life.”

Dallin Stuart

Following the trend of keeping women heroes in the family, staff writer Dallin Stuart chose his mom.

“She’s a small business owner and she owns a salon in Draper,” said Stuart. “She’s the most hardworking woman I know. She’s very caring. She deals with me, so you know that means she’s a saint.”

Teresa Chaikowsky

Assignment editor Teresa Chaikowsky remembers an educator from her childhood who influenced who she is today.

“I had a 6th grade teacher who was great, Mrs. Carol,” said Chaikowsky. “[She] encouraged me to go to college.”

Chaikowsky also said that actress and film producer Mary Tyler Moore gave her inspiration.

“Mary Richards [portrayed by Moore] was who I aspired to be, a single woman living on my own. I did that for two decades. I now say my husband came along and changed that dream,” shared Chaikowsky.

Lucas Davison

“Echoing many people here, [my woman hero] would be my mother,” said Lucas Davison, a staff writer. “She packed me and my sister up while heavily pregnant and moved here with her life in two suitcases.”

Davison shared that his mom is their go-to support: “I owe everything to my mom and there’s not an amount of things I could give her.”

Bonnie Fox

Staff writer Bonnie Fox reflects on a story of her ancestor who came across the plains.

“She was sixteen and her mother had died and then just before they were leaving to make the journey in a covered wagon, her father had a stroke,” said Fox. Instead of giving up, her ancestor decided to make the journey with her dad in the back of the wagon with the kids.

Fox also looks up to Isabella Bird, the author of ’A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains.’” Bird was also Fox’s choice in her holy grail interview.

“I would have just wanted to be there with [Bird] when she rode into Estes Park,” said Fox.

Dayanna Alejandra Perez

“Two famous [women] that really inspire me is Shakira and Karol G. They are the most famous singers in my country,” said Dayanna Alejandra Perez, a staff writer. “They really inspired a lot of Latin women [and] have something really special with all of their ideas … they’re doing a lot of things for people too.”

GhostlyKarma

The Globe’s illustrator, who goes by their online handle GhostlyKarma, looks up to singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and DC comic book character Zatanna because they are unapologetically themselves.

“The famous ones would be Billie Eilish and Zatanna because they are both very bold and outright and I admire how much they’ve done at such young ages,” said GhostlyKarma.

GhostlyKarma’s last choice for a woman hero was their great-grandmother.

“She was 95 years old and the most sweet and stubborn woman you would ever meet,” shared GhostlyKarma. “[She was] very strong as well, but in a good/bad way because she was the kind of person who would get injured and [say], ‘Oh, it’s fine.’”

Pearl Ashton

Assistant editor Pearl Ashton looks up to her mom as their woman hero.

“My mom is the strongest woman I have ever known,” shared Ashton. “She became a widow after a tragic accident with 5 kids, one of whom was a one-month-old baby. I don’t know where I would be today without her example.”

Joseph Holder

“Much like everyone else, my mom does an excellent job and everything she does is fantastic. Praise goes out to her,” said Joseph Holder, photographer.

“[Another] example I can think of off the top of my head just like constantly is, her band simply goes by ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber’ and it is one of the most like honest and yet interesting like neo psychedelic acts I’ve ever seen,” said Holder. “It has such this just straightforward and sincere quality and I’ve never ever heard any other psychedelic artist ever get anywhere close to that. Her band is so good. So good. But mom, mom trumps them all.”