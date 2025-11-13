What’s your experience looking for work? The Salt Lake Tribune and The Globe want to know.

Utah’s unemployment rate was one of the nation’s lowest in August at 3.3%, according to federal statistics that haven’t been updated during the government shutdown.

But experts still pointed to signs of possible economic troubles here during a recent roundtable.

“Even in Utah, in recent months, it feels like things have gotten a bit flat in regard to job creation,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“Nobody’s hiring, and nobody’s firing,” said Phil Dean, chief economist at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. “You kind of have firms hunkering down a little bit.”

