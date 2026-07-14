The Globe staff’s go-to songs for summer

There is always one song that defines summertime for each person. Whether it comes from an album, a soundtrack or a specific artist, each person has a special melody. According to Harvard Medicine, music enhances emotional responses in the human brain.

The Globe staff share their go-to summer songs and the warm nostalgia they bring. What makes your list? Add it to the comments below.

Amie Schaeffer, Editor-in-Chief

Song: “Groove is in the Heart” by Deee-lite

“The song puts me back in high school. I can picture my friend Krista and me belting out our favorite part, ‘One, two, three! (Blulululu!).’ I dare you not to dance to it. No, really. I dare you.”

Rachel Aubrey, Advisor

Song: “Lost in Paradise” by Common Kings; “Take Her” by Common Kings

“Reminds me of home. (Oahu)”

Anna Schaeffer, Editor

Song: “August” by Taylor Swift

“This song embodies summer to me because it captures the nostalgic feeling of the season. Everything from the lyrics to instrumentals feels seeped in the warm, sticky feeling of summer.”

Mansour Yarow, Editor

Song: “Waterfalls” by TLC

“’Waterfalls’ by TLC is such a feel-good song. I love listening to it in my car and on road trips. Even though it covers tough topics like drugs and AIDS, the chorus reminds me to enjoy life and never take a day for granted. I love old school R&B: TLC, Brandy, Monica, Angie Stone, Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel, Nelly, Aaliyah, Brownstone and more.”

Billie Martinez, Photographer/Content Creator

Songs: “Feels like Summer” by Childish Gambino; “Ring Ring Ring” by Tyler, the Creator

“My Dad always plays ‘Feels like Summer’ since it came out so it reminds me of walking around Brooklyn (New York) in 90 degree weather. “DON’T TAP THE GLASS was my top album last summer (2025) and Ring Ring Ring is my favorite track on the album.”

Saria Harris, Photographer/Writer

Song: “Telephones” by Vacations

“I have been listening to the band since their first release. This song always gave me a sense of ‘a slow day while the sun is setting and you’re sitting on your porch’ instead of a sad love song. I listen to it every year.”

Ghostly Karma, Illustrator/Comic artist

Song: “One Nation Underdogs” by Royal & The Serpents

“It is mostly because of Pride Month. I remember that song exists whenever that time of year comes around.”