In photos: SLCC shows its true colors in the 2026 Utah Pride Parade

On June 7, Salt Lake Community College students, alumni and faculty marched through downtown Salt Lake City for the 36th annual Utah Pride Parade. As SLCC participants turned the corner of West Temple Street and 100 South, crowds erupted with cheers and waving flags.

SLCC Cheer and Brutus the Bruin, the college mascot, led participants down the route. Following them were more SLCC marchers wearing rainbows, blowing bubbles, high-fiving spectators and holding signs that read, “You belong here.”

For SLCC, the day stood for more than Salt Lake Community College; it stood for support, love, care and connection.