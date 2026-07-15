The perks of having a OneCard

The Salt Lake Community College OneCard, which doubles as a college ID, gives students, faculty and staff access to campus services and UTA transit. However, some of the card’s benefits are often overlooked.

Discounted attractions

Carson Kohler, specialist II at Student Services, said the OneCard gets students discounts at places like the Natural History Museum of Utah, Red Butte Gardens and the Utah Symphony.

“A lot of these educational places are really fun … so bring your OneCard, your student ID, [and] you can get into those places for a lot cheaper.”

The Grand Theatre, housed at the South City Campus, offers one free ticket and three additional half-price tickets with the OneCard.

Campus and transportation perks

The OneCard includes free access to all UTA services, helping students get to campus or anywhere they use public transit. To use this benefit, students must be enrolled in at least one class.

Additionally, cardholders get access to the college fitness centers at Jordan and South City Campus and the Lifetime Activities Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. Students can take advantage of drop-in fitness classes, pickleball and tennis courts or general fitness equipment. The card also gives students access to athletic and SLCCSA-sponsored events.

Another benefit is a $3.50 Uniprint credit per semester, which covers about 50 printed pages in campus computer labs. The OneCard acts as a library card, allowing students to check out materials from campus libraries.

Getting a OneCard

Students can grab their card at the Information Desks at South City or Jordan Campus or at the Student Center at the Taylorville Redwood Campus. Show a government-issued ID, and the staff will snap a photo and issue your card on the spot.

“If anyone ever has an issue with their card, they can swing by,” said Kohler, who works at the South City Campus. “We’re always here, open 8 [a.m.] till 6 [p.m.].”

To request a card online, or learn about other benefits, visit slcc.edu/onecard.