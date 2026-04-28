Resource roundup: A guide to SLCC’s free student services

From tutoring to free transit, Salt Lake Community College offers a wide range of academic and basic needs services across its campuses. Listed below are some of the services and resources accessible to students.

STEM Learning Center

STEM Learning offers services and resources for students taking courses in science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM Tutoring provides drop-in services where students can access trained staff to help with coursework. Students should come prepared with study materials and questions they may have.

“We’re just a chill place to study,” said tutor Jaxon Wilde. “We sometimes have snacks [and] coffee. We’re more than happy to have you around.”

STEM Success supports students with study skills, goal setting, networking, time management, problem solving and resource referrals. The STEM Success managers are available to answer questions and offer additional support.

Workshops offered through STEM Learning Extras help students build skills and boost confidence in their courses and prepare for exams with expert guidance and more.

The STEM Learning Centers are located at Taylorsville Redwood, South City, Herriman and Jordan campuses, with an option for online tutoring.

UTA Transit Pass

Do you have an active SLCC OneCard? If so, it also works as a UTA Transit Pass, which can be used to ride UTA buses, TRAX, S-Line streetcar and FrontRunner.

This benefit is activated when students receive a OneCard from any campus ID center. Staff and faculty must opt in but can access the same public transportation benefits as students.

Using public transportation can also benefit the environment. According to a United Nations report, taking public transport instead of driving can reduce up to two tons of carbon emissions annually per person.

The SLCC OneCard is also eligible for UTA’s On Demand app, which provides transportation solutions in areas with less bus and train service. Riders can use UTA On Demand to get to bus stops, TRAX and FrontRunner stations.

“It’s like a UTA ridesharing app,” said UTA TRAX operator Derek Mull. “It is really convenient for areas like Daybreak, Provo and North Salt Lake where there are fewer public transportation options.”

For more information about the UTA Transit Pass, visit the SLCC website or rideuta.com.

Bruin Closet

The Bruin Closet helps students make a strong first impression by providing free, gently used professional clothing. Whether students are heading to a job interview, internship or need scrubs for work, the closet tries to have items on hand to meet those needs.

Career Services Peer Mentor Whitney Smith says the closet is open year-round and available to students, staff and community members. Visitors are allowed up to 10 free items per month.

The Bruin Closet runs on donations, so inventory and sizes can vary. However, Smith said some clothing is consistently in higher demand.

“We always need more men’s items,” Smith said. “It’s hard to watch guys come in who need clothes but can’t find anything. We also need more specific work clothes, like scrubs.”

Anyone wanting to help stock the closet can drop off donations during office hours on weekdays.

The Bruin Closet is located at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus in the Student Center. Visit their website for hours and a list of accepted donation items.

The Student Writing and Reading Center

The Student Writing and Reading Center helps students improve essential skills for success in college. The staff can assist with brainstorming, expanding ideas, revising, learning better reading strategies and understanding grammar. The center also offers creative writing groups and events.

Bilingual tutors are also available to help ESL students.

“We can meet you where you are,” said Mindy Bailey, a receptionist at the Taylorsville Redwood Center. “Whether you are trying to understand the assignment, stuck on a first draft or you need help with the final copy.”

Writing centers are located at Taylorsville Redwood, South City, Herriman, Jordan and West Valley campuses. The centers offer Zoom and in-person appointments, where students can meet with a tutor or get written feedback.

Students must be enrolled in a class to use the service. Visit the center’s website to make an appointment or find locations and hours.

Student Gardens

Student Gardens offer garden plots to rent at three campus locations, giving students and staff a chance to access healthier food and develop their green thumb.

Plots are available at the Taylorsville Redwood, South City, and Jordan campuses. To get one, students, staff or clubs must submit a rental request for the growing season, sign a rental agreement and attend an orientation about the space and tools. Plots are free for students, while faculty and staff pay $25.

Students and faculty keep whatever they grow. Unclaimed produce will automatically be donated to the Bruin Pantry. If you’re looking for volunteer hours, Student Gardens offer opportunities which vary by growing season.

According to the Student Gardens website, the program emphasizes access to healthy, fresh food for all members of the SLCC community.