Free flu shots for Bruins this October

Throughout October, just in time for the flu season, the college’s Center for Health and Counseling (CHC) will provide free influenza shots for students and employees across four campus locations. The offering has been a regular yearly initiative.

According to the event’s online listing, CHC medical professionals will administer shots on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required. The listing asks full-time employees to bring a copy of their health insurance cards.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older — with rare exceptions — get a flu vaccine every season, particularly those at higher risk of complications from influenza.

The times and locations for the CHC offering are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 3, South City Campus, multipurpose room, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, Jordan Campus, Student Center multipurpose room, 1–4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5, Jordan Campus, Student Center multipurpose room, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12, Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Student Event Center, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, Herriman Campus, JNPR 124A/124B, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

For more information about October’s free flu shots or other upcoming events from the CHC, visit slcc.edu/chc.