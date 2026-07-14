In photos: The signs of summer

When the temperature rises, so does the need to get out and do something. Summer offers pockets of fun at every turn, and a person finds the wonder and excitement they haven’t felt since being a child. Ella Fitzgerald captured this feeling by singing, “Summertime and the livin’ is easy.”

There’s no pressure to meet deadlines or to make the most out of one’s time. People feel available and present for what the hot months have to offer. Road trips, holidays and concerts feel worth every minute because, instead of focusing on life’s necessities, people have time to enjoy the little things.