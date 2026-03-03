Threads of Labor: SLCC Fashion Institute reimagines workwear in new exhibit

Every year, Salt Lake Community College’s Fashion Institute shows off its hard work and creativity in an exhibition. All the outfits were created as a final semester project by students taking the 20th Century Fashion History course, offered every fall.

“Threads of Labor” was this year’s theme and focused on the clothing people in modern Western civilization wear for work. Students designed full outfits based on this theme, and producing a wide range of creative solutions for workwear. The exhibit showcased a diverse set of workwear from historical clothing to modern office attire.

The exhibit will be on display through March 31 at the Markosian Library on the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.