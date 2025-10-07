Rolling the dice: Casino Night energizes Redwood campus

Taylorsville Redwood Campus buzzed with excitement on Sept. 26 as students, faculty, and staff gathered for one of the most anticipated events of the semester — Casino Night.

Organized by Student Life and Leadership in partnership with the Thayne Center, the event was designed to offer students a fun, low-pressure environment to connect, relax, and engage with the campus community.

“We want Casino Night to be more than just entertainment,” Tina Marquez, student life coordinator and one of the event’s lead organizers, emphasized. “It’s about creating opportunities for students to make connections outside the classroom, build a sense of belonging, and enjoy their time at SLCC. It’s important that students feel like they’re part of something bigger than just coursework.”

The Student Event Center was converted into a makeshift casino floor, complete with blackjack, Texas Hold’em, craps, and roulette tables. From the moment guests walked into the transformed area, they were greeted with the lively sounds of spinning roulette wheels, shuffling cards, and excited cheers.

Although no real money was involved, the stakes felt high. Students earned raffle tickets and prizes based on their performance at the tables. What started as a friendly competition quickly evolved into a vibrant community experience.

Everyone found themselves quickly absorbed into the lively atmosphere. Play chips were handed out at the door and could be exchanged for raffle entries or fun campus-themed prizes including gift cards, SLCC apparel, portable chargers and Bluetooth speakers.

Business student Miguel Rivera said he wasn’t sure what to expect but was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to jump in and get involved.

“This is my first semester at SLCC, and I wasn’t expecting something this lively,” Rivera said, grinning as he counted his chips. “I came here not knowing anyone. I’m leaving with five new friends and zero chips left.”

Nearby, Alina Kapoor, an engineering student, was on a hot streak at the poker table.

“I like to think I’m good at math, so maybe that gives me an edge,” Kapoor laughed. “But really, it’s about enjoying the vibe. There’s no pressure here — it’s just a good time.”

Many students at SLCC juggle jobs, family responsibilities, and full course loads, leaving little time for traditional campus involvement. Events like Casino Night give these students a chance to feel included and engaged in campus life, even if just for a few hours.

The night’s success was made possible in large part by the student volunteers who ran the gaming tables and welcomed guests. Many of them were from the Thayne Center’s leadership programs, and they had received training not just in how to deal cards or explain the rules of craps, but in how to create a warm and inclusive environment for everyone.

Elijah Thomas, a graphic design major and student dealer for the evening, enjoyed the opportunity to take part.

“It’s actually fun being on this side of the table,” Thomas said. “You meet all kinds of people — nursing students, welders, future teachers — and you realize how diverse our campus really is. It’s not just about the games. It’s about building relationships.”

Many students who had never met before found themselves deep in conversation between card hands or bonding over shared victories and losses. For some, it was their first experience attending a student event. Others, like Kaitlyn Flores, were already involved in campus programs and saw the event as a chance to expand their networks.

“I just got into the aviation maintenance program, so most of my classes are pretty technical,” Flores said, sipping a soda as she watched a roulette spin. “Tonight’s been a way to step out of my bubble. Plus, I finally beat someone at poker.”

Casino Night also served as a platform for showcasing SLCC’s student support services and upcoming programming.

Tables from campus clubs and organizations lined the hallway outside the game area, offering information on wellness resources, leadership opportunities, tutoring, and volunteer programs. Students who visited each table received additional play chips or raffle entries, providing a fun incentive to explore what the college has to offer.

“We want to meet students where they are,” said Brandon Lewis, assistant director at the Thayne Center. “And sometimes that means standing next to a craps table with a flyer about food security programs or leadership scholarships. When students see that support is available in informal settings like this, they’re more likely to reach out when they need help.”

Faculty and staff also joined in on the fun. Several instructors dropped by to check out the festivities, chat with students, and, in a few cases, try their hand at a game or two.

Professor Lauren Kim, who teaches sociology at the Redwood campus, emphasized the importance of this kind of engagement.

“There’s something uniquely human about games,” Kim said. “They break barriers. This kind of event reminds us that learning and growing happen everywhere — not just in the classroom.”

As the night drew to a close, students cashed in their chips, redeemed their prizes, and took selfies with friends both old and new. Laughter echoed through the space as last-minute bets were made, and final spins were taken. Though the chips and tables would soon be packed away, the energy of the evening lingered.

Emma Liao, a psychology student in her final semester, reflected on the event’s impact.

“This event was exactly what I needed,” she said. “It brought out the best in SLCC — people coming together, having fun, and feeling like they belong. I’m going to miss this place when I graduate.”

For the staff and student leaders who organized the event, Casino Night was a rewarding reminder of why these efforts matter.

“Our goal is to create moments where students feel seen, valued, and connected,” Marquez said. “Tonight was one of those moments.”

As the fall semester moves forward, the momentum from Casino Night continues to inspire. Whether a student walked away with a prize, a new friendship, or simply a smile, Casino Night left its mark on SLCC’s campus culture. And if this year’s turnout is any indication, the event’s future is just as bright as the students who filled the room.