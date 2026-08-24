Unexpected elective classes to liven up your schedule

Salt Lake Community College offers a wide range of elective classes. Whether to fulfill a general education or program requirement, elective classes give students a chance to try different areas of study and even help them figure out what career they want to pursue.

Here are five classes without prerequisites to add variety to any schedule.

Health classes outside the norm

HLTH 1242: Laughter Yoga

Laughter Yoga is a wellness class that teaches students to use laughter as a tool to “lower stress hormones, foster a positive and hopeful attitude and help people increase health and vitality,” according to the course description. Students learn yoga techniques such as pranayama and using diaphragm muscles to control breathing.

This 2-credit course fulfills the Lifelong Wellness general education requirement taught in person.

HLAC 1527/28: Rock Climbing I and II

For students who like to get physical with their learning, Rock Climbing offers hands-on learning. The Rock Climbing I class focuses on indoor top-rope belaying and climbing techniques. According to the course description, “this course is designed for fun, challenge and encourages lifelong participation.”

Rock Climbing II adds intermediate climbing techniques and skills such as clipping, rope management and lead climbing. Students must complete Rock Climbing I or get instructor approval to take this class.

Both classes are 1 credit and take place at The Front – SLC.

Also: Read more about SLCC rock climbing courses.

An art class with creative sparks

FA 1080: Basic Metal Sculpturing

For students who are artistic and love to get creative, Basic Metal Sculpturing is a good fit. Students learn proper cutting and welding techniques by using tools such as the Oxyacetylene torch and plasma cutter, while engaging in research and writing, mathematical techniques and design planning to create metal sculptures.

This is a 3-credit-hour course that fulfills the Fine Arts credit.

Electives that dive into real-world issues

SW 2850: Foundations of Trauma-Informed Care

For students interested in learning how to support at-risk populations in our society, Foundations of Trauma-Informed Care teaches practical ways to help. This course explores how different experiences influence the way people respond to trauma, whether individually or within communities. Students learn to recognize trauma, support survivors and build interpersonal skills and strategies.

This class counts as a general elective and can be used as a program elective in social work.

HLTH 1050: Life, Society and Drugs

For students curious about how drugs influence society, HLTH 1050 might have some answers. This course examines substance use and abuse in local and international communities, covering drugs such as alcohol, tobacco, opiates, marijuana and others. Students also learn about the history of drug trade around the world, its impact and prevention strategies. This is a 3-credit-hour course.

Before taking elective courses, speaking to an academic advisor will help ensure students take the right classes to complete their degree.