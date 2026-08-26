Letter from the editor: The importance of a student-driven newsroom

Dear Bruins,

I’ve had the unique opportunity to return as The Globe’s editor-in-chief five years after graduating from Salt Lake Community College. During that time, I have continued to work in the space of higher education journalism through Amplify Utah, but my heart will always belong here.

Heading into fall, one of my goals is to strengthen the connection between the newsroom and the students who make up our campuses.

As a student-run publication, our responsibility is to represent the SLCC community and report on the stories that matter most to them. To do that, we need your engagement and invite you to share your perspectives, what you care about, your concerns and what you want to see covered.

Student media should reflect the pulse of the college, capturing the moments and conversations shaping student life.

We invite you to follow us online at globeslcc.com, check out our social platforms, and become an active participant by commenting, liking, sharing our posts, or reaching out to us.

We look forward to hearing from you this fall.

Sincerely,

Amie Schaeffer