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Home Lifestyle Campus Happenings In Photos: Hop into College brings lowrider community to SLCC’s Westpointe Center

In Photos: Hop into College brings lowrider community to SLCC’s Westpointe Center

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Hop into College is an annual event hosted by Salt Lake Community College to build a bridge between lowrider culture and the college. This year’s event took place at SLCC’s Westpointe Center on Aug. 7.

SLCC provided free food and brought in resources for attendees to learn more about the college. The Salt Lake Public Library set up a booth and gave away free books. At the end of the evening, organizers held a hop-off competition, and the winner took home a $200 prize.

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