Free flu shots available at SLCC this fall

The Center for Health and Counseling is hosting free flu shot clinics at several campuses this fall for students and staff.

Assistant Director of Health Promotion Madison Gregory said clinics will rotate through the Taylorsville Redwood, South City, and Jordan campuses over the coming weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends vaccination in September through October, before the peak flu season hits.

Know before you go

“People need to make sure they bring their phone for the check-in process,” Gregory said. Visitors will complete medical forms through a QR system.

Additionally, students must provide their S-number.

Upcoming clinics

Clinics are accepting walk-in patients during the following dates and times:

South City Campus, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jordan Campus, Oct. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon

Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other services and events

Gregory said the CHC will host a campus blood drive and overdose prevention training with Narcan in November. The CHC also offers students discounted medical, massage and counseling services.

“Things like free period products, condoms and Narcan can all be found at our center,” said Gregory.

To make an appointment for CHC’s services or learn about upcoming events, visit the center’s website.