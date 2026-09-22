SLCC’s new head coach leads the women’s basketball team with a ‘hold the rope’ approach

At Salt Lake Community College, it is the women’s time to shine as new head coach Kenzie Newton takes the basketball court with her strong, driven team.

Newton has been coaching for over 20 years and is now stepping into her “dream role” as head coach of the SLCC women’s basketball team.

“I’ve always admired the program and foundation and traditions that have been set,” said Newton.

‘Holding the rope’

With her own experience in the Scenic West Athletic Conference (SWAC), Newton is ready to coach the team to win conference, regional and maybe even national titles.

She plans to accomplish this by making community within the team a priority and preparing them to face adversity instead of fearing it.

“We [use the] ‘hold the rope’ mentality — don’t let go; we always hold on,” Newton explained.

Summer Christensen, a new point guard majoring in psychology, also spoke about the “hold the rope” mentality.

“We’re all always there for each other at all times, to be willing to protect each other and make sure we’re uplifting each other,” said Christensen.

Alongside Newton, many of the players are new. They are working together to create a strong community-driven culture from the ground up and are excited for the upcoming season.

The team also added two new assistant coaches this season: Tanesha Daniels, a former Bruins player with several years of collegiate coaching experience, and Megan Vera, who brings nine years of coaching experience at both the high school and college levels.

Leading the team

Christensen and teammate Joss Baker, a guard/forward, noted Newton’s strengths, including her composure and levelheadedness.

“She definitely wants what’s best for the girls but also wants to win,” Baker said. “I think she’s good at balancing competition but also recognizing that her players are humans too.”

Christensen said Newton has the characteristics and the mentality she wants to see reflected in the team.

Not only does Newton care about the game, but she also cares about the players’ education and progression as students and people. According to the players, Newton encourages them to maintain 3.5 GPAs, take at least 15 credits a semester and always sit in the first two rows of their classes.

Christensen said one of her main goals for this season is to play with joy and happiness and to be a good teammate, something she already feels throughout the team.

They opened practice with Monday Motivation, giving one player the spotlight and a chance to motivate the team. Throughout the practice, the women leaned on and trusted one another. They pushed themselves while still laughing, smiling and uplifting each other.

Building community and making memories

Not only is Newton looking to strengthen the team, but also the community surrounding it.

“We want Salt Lake Community College to be a school that other players in high school want to come … a big part is just our program forming that identity and building a culture, and I think the success will follow,” said Newton.

Newton said she is excited to grow with the team and make this a season to remember, not just because of the games they play but the memories they make.

“A lot of times it’s the game initially that you love, but then at the end of the day, it becomes a lot more about the life skills and memories that you make along the way,” said Newton.

The team plays its first home scrimmage games at the SLCC Jamboree on Oct. 16 and returns home again for the SLCC Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 25-28.

For more game times and locations, visit the SLCC women’s basketball page.