Poem: ‘Ars Poetica’

A poem should be palpable and mute

As a globed fruit

—Archibald MacLeish

That we are made of stardust—

poets and YA novelists

can’t get over it. Savoring

this combed-over marvel like the last

fleshy shreds of peach clinging

to the pit—the tip of a tongue

probing sweetness from stone.

And now, all unbidden:

a flash of Prufrock in the afterlife,

eating the hell out of some peaches.

But I digress.

Every peach in the supermarket pyramid

is a storage orb for star juice,

the sweetness of spent sunlight.

Or maybe what I mean is that

every still-fuzzy poem not written yet

is fruit in a star’s gas belly—paralyzed

by a modest rage and ambition.

Okay, yes, I get the stardust thing:

a worthy obsession, after all.

We’ve got to believe that

this day’s light survives, passes

over dark and breathless distance,

that somewhere, someone is left

looking up, making

patterns from extinction.

Written for the SLCC Student Reading and Writing Center’s 35th Anniversary

Learn more about SLCC Poet Laureate Brenda Sieczkowski in this article by Ashley Orduna.