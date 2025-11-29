Poem: ‘The Serendipity Prayer’

“The Serendipity Prayer”

I thumb your bracelet

like a rosary

Counting the stones

Counting the space

Between us

God grant me the serenity

that no matter what

You will stay with me

Wish I may

Wish I might

That you will lay with me tonight

Count the starts, count my blessings

Pray to the goddess

In your body

Nor death do us part

Forever the spark

Ne’er moving

Would you want to live forever?

Immortal souls

Bound together

Heaven isn’t big enough

Hell too low

Somewhere in the middle

Where will our souls go?

I thumb the rosary

You’re in every part of me

But I am future tripping

Stay in the now

Look what I found

A pearl in a river

Travelled great seas

Ended up next to me

Where we’re destined to be

Stars aligned

Will you be mine?

Heaven or Hell

We might as well

Keep on tripping

Until we reach the finish line

Stare at those pearly gates

How long did we wait?

But I fall back down

Planted in the ground

In this mortal purgatory

This is not the forever

I wished for

How long will we wait

Before the stars actually align

Now I see the distance

I count the spaces

Between the stones

You are my home

Till death we will part

A rosary wrapped around my heart

I thumb the stones

Of your bracelet

Grant me the wisdom

To know the difference

Between a body and a soul

I will be waiting at home

When you return to me

When will it be?

I guess I will keep

Counting

The stones