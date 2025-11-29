Poem: ‘The Serendipity Prayer’

“The Serendipity Prayer”
I thumb your bracelet
like a rosary
Counting the stones
Counting the space
Between us
God grant me the serenity
that no matter what
You will stay with me
Wish I may
Wish I might
That you will lay with me tonight
Count the starts, count my blessings
Pray to the goddess
In your body
Nor death do us part
Forever the spark
Ne’er moving
Would you want to live forever?
Immortal souls
Bound together
Heaven isn’t big enough
Hell too low
Somewhere in the middle
Where will our souls go?
I thumb the rosary
You’re in every part of me
But I am future tripping
Stay in the now
Look what I found
A pearl in a river
Travelled great seas
Ended up next to me
Where we’re destined to be
Stars aligned
Will you be mine?
Heaven or Hell
We might as well
Keep on tripping
Until we reach the finish line
Stare at those pearly gates
How long did we wait?
But I fall back down
Planted in the ground
In this mortal purgatory
This is not the forever
I wished for
How long will we wait
Before the stars actually align
Now I see the distance
I count the spaces
Between the stones
You are my home
Till death we will part
A rosary wrapped around my heart
I thumb the stones
Of your bracelet
Grant me the wisdom
To know the difference
Between a body and a soul
I will be waiting at home
When you return to me
When will it be?
I guess I will keep
Counting
The stones