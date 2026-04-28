I like myself from my head to my feet,
I would not change a thing when I walk down the street.
I count on ten fingers,
I walk on ten toes,
I have two eyes and a mouth and a nose.
But what if I didn’t and I looked a little different?
If I had buttons for eyes and yarn for hair,
I would walk down the street with tender love and care.
If I had a tongue like a silly giraffe, I would walk down the street and proudly laugh.
So, with that said, I love myself from my head to my feet. And I still wouldn’t change a thing when I walk down the street.
Poem: ‘I like myself’
I like myself from my head to my feet,