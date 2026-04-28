Poem: ‘I like myself’

I like myself from my head to my feet,

I would not change a thing when I walk down the street.

I count on ten fingers,

I walk on ten toes,

I have two eyes and a mouth and a nose.

But what if I didn’t and I looked a little different?

If I had buttons for eyes and yarn for hair,

I would walk down the street with tender love and care.

If I had a tongue like a silly giraffe, I would walk down the street and proudly laugh.

So, with that said, I love myself from my head to my feet. And I still wouldn’t change a thing when I walk down the street.