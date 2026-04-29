Poem: ‘Be Ready’

On Día de los Muertos,

my grandparents and their siblings visit me

as hummingbirds and woodpeckers

outside my window.

They tell me to be ready.

Change comes whether or not invited;

may as well leave the window open

for Spider Woman to deliver what she will

and trap what mustn’t come in.

My marigolds would stain my fingers

if not dried.

I deadhead the bushes in my garden,

and you help me

pluck, pinch, pluck.

I sit with you under the shade and trade stories,

and you help me,

plucking ones I’ve been hiding away

under covers and wool blankets from home.

I sit, trying to be patient.

I arrange my ofrenda:

books for Charles,

fishing wire for Chee.

This is my first year without a grandpa here,

and I feel it deeper than I want to.

I hope God brings me good dreams

despite all my sins.

I hope my grandparents are proud

despite my naivety.

I rarely ask for forgiveness;

I only try to grow beautiful things as

recompense to Earth

and hope her soil finds me in no offense

someday.

I take the woodpecker’s knocks on my window

as confirmation, and I don’t mind

being woken up by it.

They tell me to be ready.

Change comes

through the bedroom window,

through the cracks in the warping floorboards,

up through the roots of your marigolds,

and cilantro and sage.

Be ready.

Be ready.

I wish I knew what for.