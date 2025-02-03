F.I.N.E Club to host Galentine’s Fundraiser to support women in film

At Salt Lake Community College, the SLCC Film Industry Networking Events Club (F.I.N.E) is excited to host its annual Galentine’s Fundraiser, a celebration dedicated to empowering women in the film industry and fostering a supportive community.

The celebration will take place Feb. 13 from 6-9 p.m. in the South City Multipurpose Room 1-032. The event will not only highlight the contributions of women in film but also serve as a platform for networking, mentorship, and collaboration among aspiring filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts.

The Galentine’s Fundraiser features a variety of activities designed to engage attendees and raise funds for scholarships, workshops, and resources aimed at supporting women in film.

Participants can look forward to an evening filled with inspiring guest speakers, panel discussions featuring successful women in the industry, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals from 6-7:30 p.m.

In addition to the educational components, the event will include fun activities such as film screenings, interactive games, and a silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses and artists from 7:30-9 p.m.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly benefit programs that promote diversity and inclusion in the film industry, ensuring that women have the resources and support they need to succeed. The Galentine’s Fundraiser is a movement aimed to uplift and celebrate women in film, encouraging creativity and collaboration while addressing the challenges faced by women in the industry.

Join the F.I.N.E club for an inspiring evening that honors the achievements of women in film and supports the next generation of female filmmakers.