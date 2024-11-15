Everything’s ‘F.I.N.E’ with Salt Lake Community College’s new film club

Building connections, crafting stories, and finding community in the world of film can be challenging, but Salt Lake Community College’s new film club is here to change that.

SLCC’s South City campus is brimming with creativity. Its newest creation, the F.I.N.E (Film Industry Networking Events) club, aims to bring film students together in a space dedicated to networking, collaboration, and community building.

Founded by first-year SLCC students Aislinn Beals and Elizabeth Simmons, F.I.N.E was created to address a gap that they both felt for students seeking more networking opportunities and connections within SLCC’s film program.

On the SLCC Live radio show, Simmons, the club’s vice president, explained how F.I.N.E began.

“It started with a conversation … both Aislinn and I felt there weren’t a lot of events going on for us, and networking is such a big part of filmmaking,” Simmons said. “We realized many of our peers barely knew each other and we wanted a space to bring people together and talk about our passions, which is film.”

F.I.N.E launched its first networking event Oct. 30 with a blended, classic meets modern, Halloween-themed double feature of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Nope.” The screenings occurred in SLCC’s state-of-the-art digital sound stage – an immersive setup of LED panels designed to transform the sound stage into any environment.

The club’s mission involves connecting students with complementary skills while embracing the aspect of a learning experience. By hosting a platform open to collaboration and growth within SLCC’s film community, the club hopes to connect directors with writers, cinematographers with producers, and more.

Beals, president of the F.I.N.E club, emphasized the importance of creating a space for students to learn to communicate and share ideas, even if one feels outside their comfort zone.

“I want it to be a place where students learn to articulate and refine their ideas,” Beals said. “It’s a platform for working out creative visions and building confidence through practice.”

The club’s debut event provided a welcoming environment, encouraging students to engage in the profanity yelled towards some characters in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — creating a memorable experience for those in attendance.

As a message to students considering joining F.I.N.E, Beals invited students to step out of their own comfort zones.

“Don’t be afraid to meet new people and explore film in ways you haven’t before … this club is about pushing those boundaries,” Beals said. “You’ll find that people are often more approachable than you might think, and film is something everyone should try at least once.”

As F.I.N.E continues to grow, with each future event, Beals and Simmons hope to create an evolving space for networking, personal growth, and collaboration opportunities, helping students discover their voice within SLCC’s fast-paced film community.

Students looking to join the club and stay updated on future events can connect through F.I.N.E’s official Discord group.