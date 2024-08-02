New SLCCSA president hopes to inspire students through experience

Nahomi Rei Pena, the newest elected president of the Salt Lake Community College Student Association, has big plans this year — for the organization as well as herself.

Originally from Venezuela, Pena studied economics at the Central University of Venezuela. She also has a background in modeling, which she’s done since the age of five. The experiences, according to Pena, have shaped her leadership style while fighting for political reform in her home country and in Utah.

“I like to work with the people and with students to try to make [places] better … that’s what inspired me to do [SLCCSA],” Pena said.

Leadership experience

Pena said she has a dual dedication as a student leader, to both the students and herself.

The SLCCSA presidency is not Pena’s first time working in student government; she mentioned a previous role as a student council member while in school in Venezuela. She also described other leadership experiences outside of the classroom, including running her own fashion business, Ikaro Academy.

Pena said that when she first came to the US, she noticed a void in the fashion industry in Utah. She explained that while there are fashion agencies here, not many institutions teach people how to model. This acknowledgment inspired Pena to start her own business.

Now, at Ikaro Academy, Pena teaches aspiring models the ins and outs of the industry, from maintaining nutrition to building a social media presence.

“We produce runway shows [and] help girls between 12-18 years old to feel confident and feel that they can do whatever they want,” Pena said.

Pena said her leadership role in her business will inform the skills she brings to the role of SLCCSA president. She added that her involvement in the fashion world, partially due to her mother being a part of the business, has informed her approach to teaching others the ropes.

“A leader is listening and trying to help people,” Pena said. “I know people come from different backgrounds, and you have to understand their position and try to help them.”

As SLCCSA president

Pena has met with numerous inter-college teams and groups since her election, allowing her to better understand and formulate her plans as SLCCSA president.

“When I started to do my campaign, I met a lot of people,” Pena said. “I am excited to be here, [and] I want students to know [SLCCSA is] here to help them.”

Pena stated that being a leader means showing the community that you have their interests in mind.

“I would like to inspire all the students,” Pena said. “Coming from a different country, [I know] it’s hard to be a part of the community … I’m trying to inspire everyone to elevate their voices.”

Pena said she is not alone in her role, remarking on help she has already received from two SLCCSA vice presidents: Lilo Tuiono, vice president for academic pathways, and Dean Stewart, vice president for equity and representation.

“I have a lot of expectations with everybody, and for myself, too,” Pena said, before explaining how her platform goals have to do with remaining dedicated to student engagement and community responsibility.

According to Pena, she will follow in the footsteps of the previous SLCCSA president, Joyce Wambuyi, but with subtle nuances that will come to fruition in the coming weeks, before the start of the fall semester. Much of what Pena wants to focus on, she said, is getting others interested in community leadership.

“[There are] a lot of benefits to being a leader,” Pena said. “It doesn’t matter what your major is or what you’re studying … it’s for your life.”