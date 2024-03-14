Letter to the Editor: Expanding inclusive restroom signage initiative, pilot 3

We’d like to provide an update to our previous message to you all regarding inclusive restroom signage. After we released our previous statement, we received exciting updates on the initiative.

With additional review of the HB 257 legislation, we determined, with support from Salt Lake Community College, that the inclusive restroom signage initiative may continue. Because of this, we will be keeping up “pilot 2” signage while we work on creating “pilot 3” with some of the elements we discussed in our last letter, such as QR codes that show all the single-stall gender-neutral restrooms on SLCC campuses.

We’d like to use this opportunity to share additional updates so that our student body is informed and can remain closely involved as we continue forward with this important initiative.

Since our previous letter

The Salt Lake Community College Student Association (SLCCSA) and the Queer Student Association (QSA) have been in close communication about the initiative. A drafted template was created and is ready to go for installation in the student center.

With the updated guidance, we realized this work was not in vain. We proposed incorporating the additional feedback with the previously developed signage that currently hangs in the student center. During spring break, SLCCSA began consulting with Institutional Marketing to develop a series of new signs for additional feedback.

Next steps

Once completed, SLCCSA and QSA will plan to share the updated signage templates with SLCC students.

We will post templates in the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center and Thayne Center for an extended period of time to gather student feedback. This feedback will lead to a finalized design, which we will call “pilot 3.” SLCCSA hopes to work further with the Faculty Senate and Staff Association to garner widespread support for implementation beyond the student centers.

We’d like to apologize for any confusion and uncertainty you may have felt since our last letter to the editor. Our goal remains to communicate in a way that keeps the student body highly informed and on the cutting edge of initiatives led by students. If you have any questions or feedback, please reach out to us.

Joyce Wambuyi, SLCCSA President

Emma Jones, SLCCSA Vice President of Equity and Diversity