Letter to the Editor: Updating inclusive restroom signage initiative

As many are aware, a new bill passed in the Utah Legislative Session impacts our school with particular regard to bathrooms. Recognizing that all students and community members need a space to pee, we wanted to address the impacts on a SLCC Student Association (SLCCSA) initiative.

SLCCSA has been working on an initiative since Fall 2021 that made supplemental signage at single-gender restrooms in the student centers. The progress of the inclusive restroom bathroom signage initiative has been well documented in the Globe (link, link, link, link). Since beginning our terms in 2023, we have sought more ways to make all students feel welcome at our school, including the expansion of this pilot program. Unfortunately, for SLCC to remain in compliance with the law, these signs will have to come down.

Finding the restroom

Moving forward, SLCCSA is working with the institution on new strategies that support our diverse population of students, especially in light of the impact this bill has on members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The new law respects the creation of gender inclusive restrooms, like the one under construction in the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center. Student voices have been integral to the development of such spaces, which will be included in all future facilities.

However, these facilities are often harder to find or off the beaten path in comparison to the single-gender facilities more commonly seen. Therefore, as these signs come down, new signage will come in its place. Our goal is that students have options that feel safe and accessible when it comes to restroom use at SLCC. We believe additional signage can assist students and community members in locating the facility they hope to use. When you gotta pee, it shouldn’t be hard to do so.

Next steps

Many of our classmates and colleagues are members of the LGBTQIA+ community and are greatly impacted by this bill. We want all students to be able to find their restroom with ease. In developing supplemental signage, we want to ensure that all students have the opportunity to weigh in on its development. Our plan is to connect with the Queer Student Association and review drafts of new signage among the student association.

In the meantime, temporary signage will be hung in the Taylorsville Redwood and Jordan Student Centers with a QR code that will lead you to the map of gender-neutral restrooms on each SLCC campus. Once the temporary signage is put up, we will collect feedback on the signage. From there, we can create long-term signage. With input from all members of our community, we will hopefully develop something that could be placed on every restroom at SLCC, not just the student centers.

To reach that phase, we will need to work with other constituents at SLCC, including faculty and staff. SLCC’s practice of having multiple bathroom facility formats is aligned with the new state law and respects the diversity of our campus. We are committed to adjusting our initiative to match state law and best practices.

Final thoughts

We want you all to know that we take great pride in the diverse community that we have at the college. As your student leaders, we will continue to support you all to the best of our ability. We look forward to hearing from you and developing strategies that support the success of SLCC students.

Joyce Wambuyi, SLCCSA President

Emma Jones, SLCCSA Vice President of Equity and Diversity