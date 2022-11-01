Letter to the editor: Inclusive bathroom signage initiative continues with second pilot

The Salt Lake Community College Student Association (SLCCSA) has carried forward on its vision to make campus more welcoming with phase two of an inclusive bathroom signage initiative.

Following up on our letter from early August, we are excited to share the steps taken to develop new imagery for the initiative. With our target to expand signage to all SLCC campuses and facilities, our hope is to show a strong commitment to all SLCC students, staff and faculty, especially members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Using feedback from the “green dot” pilot, we worked with SLCC’s Institutional Marketing and facilities departments to develop five new designs for the signage.

Gathering additional student insight was the number one goal in this phase. Students provided feedback on imagery, clarity and language; creating a complex web of feedback. Overall, excitement and support for the initiative won out in every conversation. We were extremely lucky to have partnership from Professor Elisa Stone, Ryan Thoroman and Peter Moosman, who created space for dialogue and feedback with students in queer studies courses and with the Queer Student Association (QSA).

Additionally, students visiting the Thayne Center for Student Life, Leadership and Community Engagement and the Gender & Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC) were encouraged to mark down notes and impressions on each redesign. In total, over 75 students chimed in on the initiative, informing the final product for our second pilot.

Pilot two is set to hit the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center by the first week of November. Anyone who has additional feedback on the pilot design can reach out to SLCCSA President Lindsay Simons at Lindsay.simons@slcc.edu. SLCCSA will review this feedback with key constituents, including the QSA and SLCC facilities department, as signage expansion to multiple campuses is considered. Updates regarding the signage revisions and expansion to other buildings on campus will be communicated in SLCC Today and The Globe newspaper.

Students, staff and faculty can review a list of SLCC’s all-gender restrooms on the GSSRC website. We encourage students to learn more about SLCCSA’s vision statement for the year and lift their voices about how SLCC can be more inclusive.