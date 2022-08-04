Letter to the editor: Inclusive bathroom signage pilot program

Students, staff, and faculty at the Taylorsville Redwood campus may have noticed an interesting green dot appearing near restrooms. This is the “pilot” of new signage developed by the SLCC Student Association (SLCCSA) after a year-long campaign on student healing: body, mind, and spirit. The pilot signage was designed in consultation with SLCCSA, Queer Student Association (QSA), and SLCC facilities department.

The pilot signage is a graphic representation related to a larger initiative about gender inclusive restroom facilities at SLCC. In Fall 2021, SLCCSA met with members of QSA regarding ongoing concerns from students about belonging on campus – namely whether SLCC policy protects trans-men, trans-women, and gender non-conforming students using restrooms based on gender identity rather than sex assigned at birth, regardless of expression. From there, SLCCSA student representatives consulted SLCC students, staff, and faculty about the issue. As a result of their findings, SLCCSA Executive Council voted unanimously in support of future building projects at SLCC with inclusive restroom design. Currently, SLCC facilities staff have engaged an architectural firm to identify a potential space to pilot an inclusive restroom design. Details regarding this pilot restrooms are forthcoming and will be communicated to the campus community in the near future. SLCCSA and QSA endeavored to create a new signage campaign to communicate that the current restrooms are open to all students based on gender identity, which is affirmed by the individual. SLCCSA leaders have worked in tandem with SLCC administration in support of the inclusive bathroom signage.

To date, the pilot signage has uncovered a formatting issue – the clings utilized are not sturdy enough and some are falling off the walls near the restrooms in certain locations. Some employees and students are confused about the intention behind the signage, which could be clarified with some additional text or information. Some community members commented that the pilot signage does not have a clear affiliation to SLCCSA, making it unclear who initiated the signage. A small number of students commented, that while they appreciate the signage does not replicate the “pink” and “blue” affiliated with ‘traditional’ gender binaries, the chosen neon green color seems more like a warning sign.

Anyone who has additional feedback on the pilot design can reach out to SLCCSA President Lindsay Simons at Lindsay.simons@slcc.edu. SLCCSA will review this feedback with key constituents, including the Queer Student Association (QSA) and SLCC facilities department, as signage expansion to multiple campuses is considered.

Updates regarding the signage revisions and expansion to other buildings on campus will be communicated in SLCCToday and the Globe newspaper. Students, staff, and faculty can review a list of SLCC’s All Gender Restrooms on the GSSRC website.