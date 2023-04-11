Voices Amplified: April 6, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.9 FM.

For the first segment, host Anna Gardner discussed street tai chi classes with Bernie and Marita Hart, founders of the nonprofit Understanding Us, and University of Utah student volunteers Shannon Melgarejo and Ajla Masic.

Next, Gardner spoke with SLCC film student Kristina Martinez about her recent documentary short, which covers tattoos and their relationship with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Two of Martinez’s film subjects, Stockton and Brielle Barney – active members of the church – joined the conversation.

READ: Latter-Day Saints speak about their tattoos, taboos in the faith

Gardner then covered the rising topic of ChatGPT and its effects on education. Journalism student Teresa Chaikowsky, who recently wrote about the subject as it relates to SLCC, provided input alongside SLCC English Professor Tiffany Rousculp and Marcie Young Cancio, SLCC journalism assistant professor and founder of the media literacy nonprofit Amplify Utah.

READ: SLCC admin and faculty prepare for AI’s impact on education

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead producer: Nicole Spearman

Associate producer: Teresa Chaikowsky

Host: Anna Gardner

Booker: Braden Timmerman

Digital producer: Rory Weber

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor of journalism and digital media at Salt Lake Community College; Executive director of Amplify Utah

Executive producer: Lara Jones

