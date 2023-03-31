Latter-day Saints speak about their tattoos, taboos in the faith

As you walk around Utah, it’s easy to spot people with tattoos spread across their body, but how do tattoos tie into the state’s predominant culture?

Married couple Stockton and Brielle Barney are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and each wear visible tattoos that have strong and personal meanings. They are happy to explain their tattoos to anyone who is curious about them.

Recognizing the big commitment, the Barneys said a lot of thought went into their decision to get tattoos.

“Growing up, it was just such a bad connotation” toward tattoos, Brielle explained, but ultimately that it was a decision for her to make.

Stockton mentioned that he receives positive comments about his tattoos. The people that he encounters at work or church often ask about his tattoos and what they represent, while others simply compliment him.

The couple have had all of their tattoos done by their trusted artist, Raoul “Grey” Manzano, at the Dark Arts tattoo studio in Midvale. Manzano expressed his own opinion on the subject of tattoos in LDS culture.

“I think the idea of tattoos being frowned upon is very, kind of childish,” Manzano said.

