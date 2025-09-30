Photos: Folk Festival at International Peace Gardens

Fashion, music and performing arts from a variety of cultures entertained attendees of the annual Folk Festival at the International Peace Gardens of Salt Lake City on Sept. 20. Performances took place on the stage near the garden entrance. The various groups represented Russia, India, Scotland, France, Tonga, and the United States. SLCC students joined the festivities via an international folk fashion show, with designs featuring a blend of styles from two different countries.

Annual Folk Festival at the International Peace Gardens - Sept. 20, 2025 1 of 10