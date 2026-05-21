SLCC’s LDS Student Association hosts campus activities to bring student communities together

The Latter-day Saint Student Association hosts events throughout the school year to bring the student community closer, regardless of religious preference. Members of the LDSSA use these events to help students meet new friends, enjoy free food and create a sense of community at the college.

The LDSSA is run by students at the college’s Institute of Religion, located at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The association focuses on religious teachings, while providing space for students to relax and catch up on studying.

One of the group’s more recent events, on March 19 at the Alder Plaza, centered around the start of the men’s March Madness college basketball tournament. The event featured basketball games where students competed to win prizes and got to know their peers. The Institute of Religion offered free pulled pork sandwiches and screened that day’s basketball games.

‘Come and see’: Events open to all students

Ryan Hougaard, a sophomore studying kinesiology and a member of the sports and recreation committee of the LDSSA, said that students don’t need to be enrolled in the institute to participate.

“We call them ‘come and see’ activities because we’re inviting everyone to just come and see,” Hougaard said. “It’s not making a commitment to be enrolled in classes [in the institute], or to join the club.”

Although the LDSSA and the Institute of Religion at Salt Lake Community College are affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, students do not have to be members to participate in their events.

Institute Director Gary Nelson spoke more about the impact the institute has on the college and its students.

“The institute is a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and it’s just their religion classes for young adults … It’s just a way for the young people to come and get spiritual strength, you know, in their lives,” Nelson said.

Although the classes focus on Latter-day Saints’ beliefs and teachings, they are open to all SLCC students.

“We have lots of people actually that aren’t members of our church that come in,” he said. “They come grab something to eat, and then just kind of hang out … we have free Wi-Fi, and they can stay and do homework.”

Interfaith campus collaborations

The institute also collaborates with other religious communities on campus. Most recently, the LDSSA helped with SLCC’s annual Interfaith Iftar held by the Global Connections Club and other religious and cultural clubs at SLCC.

“Obviously doctrinally, we have very different [views], but there’s more in common, I think, with every religion than we have differences … being a part of this campus community is important to us,” Nelson added.

More information about LDSSA is available on the club’s webpage. Details about the Institute of Religion at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus can also be found online.