Voices Amplified: Feb. 2, 2023

Rising journalists once again took over RadioACTive for Voices Amplified, a show done in collaboration between Salt Lake Community College, Amplify Utah and KRCL 90.0 FM.



For the first segment, Host Braden Timmerman sat down with two local drag performers, Hysteria (Trey McEuen) and Notta Genda (Zee Kilpack), as well as student journalist Jude Macher, to talk about state legislation surrounding drag.

In October 2022, Macher wrote a story featuring McEuen about Salt Lake City’s drag scene, focusing on the issue of children attending all-age drag events and the backlash that came with it.

READ: Salt Lake City drag scene thrives despite pushback

Next, Timmerman and student Nicole Spearman engaged in a conversation about leaving organized religion with Samantha Shelley and Tanner Gilliland, both of whom left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They run Zelph On The Shelf, a channel which discusses the topic in question.

Last month, Spearman wrote a story featuring Shelley and Gilliland about Gen Z ex-Mormons finding community on social media.

READ: Gen Z ex-Mormons find community on social apps like TikTok

The episode closed with “Sports with Sean” and pop culture nuggets.

Views, thoughts or opinions shared by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board, staff or members of Listeners’ Community Radio of Utah, KRCL 90.9 FM. Thursday’s team included:

Lead Producer: Teresa Chaikowsky

Associate producer: Anna Gardner

Host: Braden Timmerman

Booker: Rory Weber

Digital producer: Nicole Spearman

Adviser: Marcie Young Cancio, assistant professor at SLCC and Amplify Utah executive director

KRCL production: Lara Jones, RadioACTive executive producer

Diversity, stories that matter, the things you care about — amplified. Listen to Voices Amplified every Thursday night at 6 p.m. through the spring semester at SLCC.