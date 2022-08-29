Photos: Bruin Bash launches fall 2022 semester

To kick off the fall semester, Salt Lake Community College held the 2022 Bruin Bash last Thursday at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

The event, which ran from 3-11 p.m. and welcomed family, began with welcome addresses by SLCC President Deneece Huftalin and Lindsay Simons, president of the college’s student association. Attendees then participated in workshops, lawn games and activities.

Food trucks provided food and the Alder Amphitheater showcased musical performances and a hip hop show. The event concluded with a showing of the Pixar film “Luca.”

Another event meant to introduce the fall semester, the Mega Fair, will run from Sept. 6-8 at three campuses – Jordan, South City and Taylorsville Redwood. The fair orients students with on-campus resources, clubs and groups.