SLCC clubs: Mega Fair offers something for everyone

In September, the Fall 2022 Mega Fair will kick off at Salt Lake Community College, providing an opportunity for students to find their niche.

The biannual fair showcases more than 60 clubs and groups at the college, such as the animation club, chess club and robotics club, and student associations like the Asian Student Association, American Indian Student Leadership and Black Student Union.

Anita Lui, coordinator of Student Clubs and Organizations, said the college excels at connecting large numbers of students across the community. “It’s kind of like a combination of club rush,” she said, adding that it takes into account a large, non-traditional population.

“A lot of the clubs are recognizing and being mindful and intentional of how we can be inclusive of everybody, and not just the traditional students that we normally think of when you think of who’s going to be involved,” she said.

Students can also start their own clubs and organizations if they do not find their niche through existing groups. Those looking to do so can submit an application.

Lui said joining a club or organization can bolster student resumes and college applications, as well as provide an opportunity to learn leadership skills and network with other students.

Additionally, certain groups have the opportunity to interact with external groups and organize school events. Jevahjire France, president of the Black Student Union, or BSU, said students involved with the group communicate with national movements and organizations such as Black Lives Matter, and meet weekly for discussions and events.

Over the summer, the BSU organized the college’s first annual celebration of Juneteenth, a long-celebrated but recently-enacted federal and state holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African Americans. The celebration included cultural performances, acknowledgements and community speakers.

“It was a good time. I was grateful to celebrate what I think is one of the most important moments in American history, and it’s not talked about enough,” France said. “Black history is American history.”

Each club and organization has its own entrance fees, but Lui said some groups offer financial assistance.

The Fall 2022 Mega Fair will take place from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Jordan Campus on Sept. 6; South City Campus on Sept. 7; and Taylorsville Redwood Campus on Sept. 8.