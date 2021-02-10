Photos: SLCC basketball continues winning ways

The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Salt Lake Community College remained undefeated after completing the preseason portion of their schedules on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Lady Bruins, ranked No. 20 in the NJCAA poll at the time, ended their preseason with a 5-0 record after beating Eastern Wyoming College 61-49. The No. 3-ranked men’s team defeated the Utah All-Stars 128-92 to finish 7-0 in preseason.

SLCC started Scenic West Athletic Conference action on Tuesday at home against College of Southern Idaho. The women climbed to No. 14 in the national poll over the weekend and defeated the 15th-ranked Golden Eagles 65-60. The Bruin men suffered their first loss of the season as No. 18 CSI pulled off a 90-82 upset.

Fans can watch SLCC basketball games through the Scenic West Network.

View photos from the Feb. 6 SLCC men’s and women’s basketball games, courtesy of Taylor Munroe.