Digital passes allow Bruins to stream their favorite games

Salt Lake Community College Athletics recently announced a new way for students to stream Bruin games this season.

The “All Sports Access Pass” offers access to every regular season contest in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, which includes SLCC. The pass costs $99 and is one of several streaming packages viewers can choose from.

With individual sport streaming packages, fans can choose men’s and women’s soccer passes for $35 per season, men’s and women’s basketball passes for $45 per season, baseball and softball passes for $55 each, and a volleyball pass for $30.

SLCC streaming rights provide access for regular season games only; to continue watching teams that advance into the playoffs, fans must make additional purchases for postseason and Region 18 tournament games.

Games can be streamed on the SWAC Network app, which can be downloaded through the Apple Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, and Google Store.

Google Chrome is the preferred web browser for the SWAC Network because older browsers may experience problems with screen quality and buffering.

Fans can visit the SWAC Network to purchase a streaming pass.