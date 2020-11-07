Joe Biden wins the presidency

On Saturday, Nov. 7, in the year of our Lord 2020, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. defeated incumbent President Donald Trump to be elected the 46th president of the United States. He becomes the fifth vice president elected to the office.

News outlets around the world called the race with a projected victory for President-elect Joe Biden after the state of Pennsylvania was reported in his favor. Several news outlets also declared Biden the winner in Nevada, shortly after Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and Nevada’s six put Biden at 279 electoral votes, passing the 270-vote threshold for victory. Biden is also favored to win Arizona and Georgia, potentially putting the final electoral count over 300.

With this victory, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becomes not only the first female vice president but also the first Black woman and first Asian-American elected to the office.

Trump becomes the first incumbent president to lose reelection in almost 30 years. It is important to note that as of now Trump has refused to concede the election, citing unsubstantiated fraud in various states and plans to fight the results in court.