Federal cuts to PBS, NPR cause concern in the SLCC community

On May 1, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut public subsidies to Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), which would include children’s programming.

According to the executive order, government funding of news media is seen as “outdated, unnecessary” and harmful to the “appearance of journalistic independence.” PBS and NPR are looking at their options to fight the executive order.

SLCC student Megan Sorenson, a communication major, said she grew up watching PBS shows like “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” “Sesame Street” and “Reading Rainbow.”

“PBS has been one of the free options for children. If they [politicians] are looking for some things to cut, this is not it. Leave the children out of it. Look elsewhere, PBS is not the place,” Sorenson said. She also expressed concern that someday children’s programs may require payment on private platforms and emphasized the importance of keeping PBS as a free option for kids.

In an interview on “NewsHour,” PBS CEO Paula Kerger mentioned that the network airs children’s programming eight hours a day.

Shyamamohini Diana, a first-year nursing student, shared her disappointment with the funding cuts.

“That makes me sad. I love PBS — Mr. Rogers, ‘Arthur,’ ‘Martha Speaks,’ ‘Word Girl’ — it would be devastating [to lose access],” Diana said. “It was great, because I didn’t have any other shows to watch on TV that were free.”

The White House posted on social media that NPR and PBS “receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’”

Janaye Miles, a first-year general studies student, refutes the view that PBS is too liberal or woke.

“I disagree [with the executive order],” Miles stated. “I know on ‘Sesame Street’ they teach things like sharing, good nutrition, and basic skills like counting and [the] alphabet. If that is too liberal or woke then everything is off the table.”

Diana, who also listens to NPR, said: “I always think it is a good idea for people to have access to media that brings a lot of different opinions and ways of life. I’m always hearing about different experiences.”

Hannah Williams, a tailor who is taking a patterning class to hone her skills, said that she watches PBS with her daughter.

“They are teaching her life skills and things that she is supposed to know,” Williams said. “I don’t think being inclusive is a woke thing; it’s more of what we need to be kind to people.”

Sorenson noted the inclusive feeling that PBS programs bring.

“If you had a young child in the LBGTQ+ community, they would feel more comfortable watching PBS. It broaden[s] their audience even further,” Sorenson said. “To me, being woke has always been a positive thing. All it means is that you are aware of all the prejudices and injustices that are happening in the world, and you are doing your part to fight against that.”

Amy Royer, a sustainability teacher at the SLCC Fashion Institute, finds PBS to be balanced, versatile and objective.

“It is well rounded. It’s as unbiased and impartial as we get these days,” Royer said.

In the “NewsHour” interview, Kerger said that the federal money provided to public broadcasting costs each person $1.60 per year. SLCC students argue that the benefit is worth the funding, especially for low-income households.

“Kids like me, that couldn’t pay for Comcast, we were watching PBS because it was accessible,” Williams said. “[There are] so many children who might not have access to media in the same way, because the free stuff wouldn’t be there for them, [for] people in rural areas or people who couldn’t afford it. I think it is a bummer. I think it is worth the $1.60 versus the $16 I pay to a private company.”