Thousands gathered outside the Utah State Capitol to protest the Donald Trump administration during a nationwide demonstration on April 19. The event was part of the 50501 movement, a large-scale grassroots campaign titled “50 Protests. 50 States. One Movement.” The movement opposes the policies and actions of the Trump administration and the role of Elon Musk and his actions in the federal system.

