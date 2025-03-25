As the future of the United States feels uncertain and the safety of marginalized communities is under question, it is only natural to feel anxious. Rather than being paralyzed with panic, how do we channel our anxiety into something productive?

Voting, although essential, is not the conclusion of civic engagement, it is the beginning. Too often the energy surrounding an election dissipates into four years of uncertainty and silence as many feel powerless until the next opportunity to vote. This cycle of inactivity is unsustainable, especially when so much is at stake.

The first step in addressing anxiety and taking action is to stay grounded in the present. Anxiety often stems from what-ifs and worst-case scenarios. While these concerns are valid, especially when they come from the declarations and actions of elected officials, they can detract from addressing the immediate material realities we face.

Things are developing incredibly quickly, for example, the sudden freeze on federal aid led to widespread panic. States and institutions were scrambling to understand its implications, only for further clarifications and legal challenges to emerge within hours. The rapid pace of these changes means that an initial reaction may not always be the most effective. We must allow space for analysis before taking action.

President Trump’s barrage of executive orders fall into three different categories: those that will get tied up in court or challenged by Congress, those that are performative with little real effect, and those that have an actual impact. Each category requires a different response from the public.

Action begins with addressing what is happening now. What is happening to you, your neighbors, and your community? We are naturally worried about the struggles of the future, but the only way to prevent them and lessen their harm is to address the struggles we and our communities are experiencing presently. For example, while the current deportation push may surpass previous administrations in theatrics and fearmongering, the reality of immigration enforcement is more complex. Recognizing patterns in enforcement and rhetoric helps us better understand what immediate responses are necessary. The focus should be on the tangible and immediate struggles of the present, or, as Dorothy Day put it, “No one has a right to sit down and feel hopeless. There is too much work to do.”

We must start by tackling issues that are immediate and tangible. There is not one community in the United States where homelessness and hunger are not issues, this is a great place to start. Small but consistent contributions of supplies, time, skills, or funds are sustainable and make a real difference. For example, bring food to a local Community Fridge, donate warm winter clothes to the Coconut Hut, or make a financial contribution to the Fourth Street Clinic.

Any national issue you are concerned about already has roots at a local level. For example, The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, Save Our Great Salt Lake, and the Tracy Aviary are great places to get started with conservation efforts. Other local resources include the SLC Bail Fund, SLC Mutual Aid, Comunidades Unidas, Holy Cross Ministries, Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and Under the Umbrella Bookstore.

Getting in the habit of contributing to community mutual aid in realistic ways is one of the best strategies to make life under the current administration easier for you and your community. Mutual aid is how humans have survived throughout history. The term “mutual aid,” as coined by philosopher Peter Kropotkin, differs from charity in that it operates without gatekeeping and assumes that we all have needs and contributions to offer at different times. It is not hierarchical but based on solidarity and collective care.

The next step is to engage in community organizing. Grassroots efforts often hold the most potential for tangible change. Join local organizations that align with your values, attend demonstrations, volunteer your time, and contact representatives to voice your concerns. While conventional wisdom suggests calling your own representatives, if your representatives do not reflect your interests, it may be more effective to contact those in Congress who are most likely to take action. Tools like Resistbot make it easy to send messages to multiple policymakers.

Financial contributions are crucial. While time and skills are invaluable, direct financial support creates an immediate impact. When you can, donate to mutual aid networks, contribute to organizations and nonprofits that support your community, or provide direct assistance to individuals in need. Even small contributions make a difference when pooled together.

If you can’t afford to give, you can still influence change by being intentional about where you spend your money. Boycotts are a powerful tool. Boycotting unjust businesses has been historically effective, from the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa to the current Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Even Starbucks’ CEO admitted that BDS-related losses are critically impacting the company.

However, effective boycotts require research. Some companies are “obeying in advance” by dismantling DEI initiatives, like Target, while others, like Costco, have pledged to uphold them. Historian Timothy Snyder’s concept of “do not obey in advance” applies to us as individuals as much as it does corporations. We must resist internalizing oppressive systems before they are enforced. This means resisting self-censorship, questioning unnecessary compliance, and refusing to preemptively restrict your own freedoms out of fear.

Civic engagement is not a sprint, but a marathon. It requires sustained commitment and a willingness to adapt to changing circumstances. By grounding yourself in the present and contributing to collective efforts, you can transform anxiety into action. Remember, your money (giving it or withholding it), time, and skills are powerful tools. Use them intentionally to support your neighbors, challenge oppressive systems, and build a future that prioritizes justice and equity. Anxiety is a signal that something needs to be done—let it propel you forward.