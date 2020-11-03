SLCC sends Election Day reminder about campus speech policies

As anticipation and anxiety builds around the political climate of the 2020 election, Salt Lake Community College reaffirmed its support of the free exchange of ideas.

In a Tuesday afternoon email, Chuck Lepper, the vice president for SLCC Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, reminded the campus community that this free exchange of ideas includes those that are unpopular or controversial. The college also reaffirms the rights of individuals to peacefully protest and demonstrate on SLCC property.

Lepper encouraged readers to review the Campus Speech Policy, listing three key points from the policy:

Not all areas of campus are suitable for expressive activities. Areas on campus that have been designated as private offices, classrooms, seminar rooms, or meeting rooms; are fenced or blocked to exclude all public access, or are otherwise distinguished for use by the college are not open for expressive activities.

In accordance with Utah law, individuals may engage in expressive activity in traditional public forums that do not substantially disrupt the essential functions of the college. Such expressive activities are subject to appropriate regulation concerning time, place, and manner so long as the restrictions:

SLCC may not may not restrict spontaneous and contemporaneous assembling in outdoor areas of the college campus.

Lepper also reminded readers to follow the Advertising and Posting Policy when posting materials and signage on campus grounds.

Finally, Lepper’s message recognized the priority of the safety and well-being of faculty, staff, students and visitors, and requests that any need for any non-emergency interventions in relation to these policies be directed to SLCC Public Safety at 801-957-3800.

This statement from Student Affairs and Enrollment Management comes as businesses in downtown Salt Lake City have boarded windows in preparation of potential civil unrest following what the Utah Elections Office is showing to be a massive voter turnout via in-person and mail-in voting.

Read the entire memo below:

