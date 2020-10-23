News
Campus
Local
World
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts
Visual Arts
Music
Film
Fashion
Lifestyle
Campus Happenings
Community Happenings
Food
Business
Travel
Calendar
Opinion
Sports
Video
Globe News
What’s Bruin
Bruin Lens
Film
Music
Radio
COVID-19
2020 Election
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
45.2
F
Salt Lake City
Friday, October 23, 2020
Newsletter Signup
Contests
About The Globe
Staff
Jobs
Issue PDFs
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The Globe
News
Campus
Local
World
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts
Visual Arts
Music
Film
Fashion
Lifestyle
Campus Happenings
Community Happenings
Food
Business
Travel
Calendar
Opinion
Sports
Video
Globe News
What’s Bruin
Bruin Lens
Film
Music
Radio
COVID-19
2020 Election
Home
News
2020 Election
Video: #SLCCvotes 2020
News
2020 Election
Video
Video: #SLCCvotes 2020
By
Globe Staff
-
October 23, 2020
0
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Burgess Owens
#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Ben McAdams
#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Devin Thorpe
#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for J. Robert Latham
#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Kael Weston
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
You have entered an incorrect email address!
Please enter your email address here
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
About The Globe
Staff
Contact Us
Jobs
© 2020 The Globe