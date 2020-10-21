Get the 411 on Utah’s candidates

Election season is in full gear as ballots arrive in the mail. As students prepare to go to the polls, The Globe hopes to arm Bruins with information about our local races.
Recently, The Globe posted a short informal survey to gauge the issues that are impacting our students most and reached out to several of Utah’s candidates, affiliated with all parties, to address those concerns.
Some candidates did not reply, but their campaign website has been provided. Continue to follow The Globe for election coverage and student perspectives.
Contribute to the conversation by writing a letter to the editor.
Salt Lake County Mayor
- Jenny Wilson (D), www.wilsonformayor.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Jenny Wilson
- Trent Staggs (R), www.trentstaggs.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Trent Staggs
U.S. House District 1
- Blake Moore (R), www.electmoore.com
- Did not return questionnaire
- Darren Parry (D), www.parryforutah.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Darren Parry
U.S. House District 2
- Chris Stewart (R), www.stewartforutah.com
- Did not return questionnaire
- Kael Weston (D), www.westonforcongress.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Kael Weston
- J. Robert Latham (L), www.freeutahns.org
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for J. Robert Latham
U.S. House District 3
- John Curtis (R), www.johncurtis.org
- Did not return questionnaire
- Devin Thorpe (D), www.devinthorpe.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Devin Thorpe
U.S. House District 4
- Ben McAdams (D), www.benmcadams.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Ben McAdams
- Burgess Owens (R), www.burgess4utah.com
- Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Burgess Owens
Governor of Utah
- Spencer Cox (R), www.votecox.com
- Did not return questionnaire
- Chris Peterson (D), www.petersonforutah.com
- Did not return questionnaire
Utah Attorney General
- Sean Reyes (R), www.seanreyes.com
- Did not return questionnaire
- Greg Skordas (D), www.skordasforag.com
- Did not return questionnaire