Get the 411 on Utah’s candidates

Utah State Capitol
Election Day is Nov. 3. The Globe reached out to several candidates to see where they stand on issues important to students. (Jared Stanger)

Election season is in full gear as ballots arrive in the mail. As students prepare to go to the polls, The Globe hopes to arm Bruins with information about our local races.

Recently, The Globe posted a short informal survey to gauge the issues that are impacting our students most and reached out to several of Utah’s candidates, affiliated with all parties, to address those concerns.

Some candidates did not reply, but their campaign website has been provided. Continue to follow The Globe for election coverage and student perspectives.

Salt Lake County Mayor

Jenny Wilson (D), www.wilsonformayor.com
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Jenny Wilson
Trent Staggs (R), www.trentstaggs.com
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Trent Staggs

U.S. House District 1

Blake Moore (R), www.electmoore.com
Did not return questionnaire
Darren Parry (D), www.parryforutah.com
Read: ​#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Darren Parry

U.S. House District 2

Chris Stewart (R), www.stewartforutah.com
Did not return questionnaire
Kael Weston (D), www.westonforcongress.com
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Kael Weston
J. Robert Latham (L), www.freeutahns.org
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for J. Robert Latham

U.S. House District 3

John Curtis (R), www.johncurtis.org
Did not return questionnaire
Devin Thorpe (D), www.devinthorpe.com
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Devin Thorpe

U.S. House District 4

Ben McAdams (D), www.benmcadams.com
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Ben McAdams
Burgess Owens (R), www.burgess4utah.com
Read: #SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Burgess Owens

Governor of Utah

Spencer Cox (R), www.votecox.com
Did not return questionnaire
Chris Peterson (D), www.petersonforutah.com
Did not return questionnaire

Utah Attorney General

Sean Reyes (R), www.seanreyes.com
Did not return questionnaire
Greg Skordas (D), www.skordasforag.com
Did not return questionnaire

