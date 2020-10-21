SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Burgess Owens

Burgess Owens, Republican candidate for Utah’s 4​th​ Congressional District

Age: 69

Occupation: Former NFL Player, Author, Non-profit founder

Hometown: Draper, UT, Tallahassee, FL (childhood)

Residence: Draper, UT

Education: B.S. in Biology from U of Miami

Website: burgess4utah.com

1. What is your position on Utah’s coronavirus response, and do you support mask mandates?

I believe we were in unprecedented times and our local leaders did as good a job as possible. I do not support mandates, I believe in “teach correct principles and let them govern themselves”

2. What is your view on the ongoing protests for racial equity and police reform?

As someone who protested segregation and broke racial barriers all my life, I believe our problems can be better solved by coming together rather than rioting. I am grateful for all the progress our country has made in my lifetime, from being a child using “colored only” water fountains to now running for Congress, we need to realize the amazing progress we’ve made.

3. What are the top three issues affecting Utahns?

Of course, the pandemic is affecting us all in many ways, physically, mentally and financially. We need to make sure we are keeping American’s safe, but also giving business the opportunities to adapt. We also need to make sure we’re raising awareness for mental health during times like this. Along those lines, more needs to be done to help those struggling with mental illness, giving hope and preventing suicide. We also need to make sure that we continue to fight for those with pre-existing conditions to make sure they have the coverage they need.

4. How will you vote in the presidential election?

I will be voting for the President.

5. What, if anything, would you like to communicate to Salt Lake Community College students specifically?

You are our future. I have been blessed to live my dream, it’s up to our next generation to​ make sure we maintain the freedoms that allow us to chase our dreams. I will never claim to have all the answers but I will always be willing to listen. We need a lot more listening in this county, more empathy, more getting to know what impacts the lives around us.