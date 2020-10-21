​#SLCCvotes: 5 questions for Darren Parry

Darren Parry, Democratic candidate for Utah’s 1​st​ Congressional District

Age: 60

Occupation: Business Development, Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation

Hometown: Syracuse, UT

Residence: Providence, UT

Education: BA, Secondary Education (History)

Website: darrenforutah.com

1. What is your position on Utah’s coronavirus response, and do you support mask mandates?

While mandates are not always a solution, the response in Utah has been slow at best. Masks protect people and if we can get more people to wear masks by mandate, I support a statewide mask mandate. While you need to be careful throwing people under the bus on the response to a pandemic that is new to everyone in the world, we can do better. On a national level, we need another pandemic relief bill that will help small businesses and individuals.

2. What is your view on the ongoing protests for racial equity and police reform?

First of all, Black Lives absolutely matter. From the founding of our country, people of color have not been treated equally. We can do many things to improve our criminal justice system, including: banning choke holds, banning “no-knock” warrants, creating community review boards, hiring more people of color, doing away with qualified immunity and hiring more social/crisis workers to work with first responders to help assist non-violent crisis situations.

3. What are the top three issues affecting Utahns?

1. COVID-19 response, protecting marginalized communities

2. Climate change

3. Defending our Public Lands from corporate interests and fossil fuel extraction

4. How will you vote in the presidential election?

I will personally be supporting Joe Biden for President.

5. What, if anything, would you like to communicate to Salt Lake Community College students specifically?

Vote and get involved in the things you are passionate about. Climate change, public lands, criminal justice reform, an economy that benefits all people, healthcare, whatever the issue is that you are most passionate about, do something. If we sit on the sidelines for too long, we will miss out on opportunities to serve our communities.